'You do a lot of complaining on TV!' Joe Brolly answers seven-year-old girl's questions on Twitter

A seven-year-old girl has hit one of the most controversial figures in the GAA with some hard-hitting questions – and he happily answered her.

Saoirse Moynihan LOVES writing letters and asking questions of her sporting heroes.

Today, she turned her sights on RTÉ pundit and former Derry footballer Joe Brolly.

Saoirse eased Joe in with a compliment about his donating a kidney to his friend Shane Finnegan in 2012.

“I heard you gave one of your kidneys to your friend. I think that was a super brave thing to do. I know you are busy, but I have some questions for you,” Saoirse wrote.

Joe Brolly with Shane Finnegan

Here’s the Q&A in full:

1. Did the operation hurt?

I was knocked out so didn’t feel a thing. It took me two days before I could pee though (sometimes the remaining kidney gets a shock and takes a while to re-start). Afterwards it was sore for about eight weeks.

2. Do you have a scar?

Yes. Three of them.

3. Do you actually like umbrellas?

3. Yes, this is me holding one for Joe Biden.

4. Do you have to wear makeup on TV?

4. Yes, otherwise you would look white as a ghost because the TV lights are so bright.

5. I wish I had glasses, how many pairs do you have?

Six pairs including one for cycling.

6. Do you really like football, because you do a lot of complaining on TV!!!

One of my friends calls me Larry David. Truth is I’m not grumpy at all. I love football. I just like to see football being played the right way. Like the great Kerry teams, or the greatest team of all – Derry 1993.

7. I think Kerry will win the All-Ireland final. What do you think about that?

Saoirse. You have a terrific sense of humour.

Clearly impressed with her journalistic skills, Brolly has invited Saoirse and her family to visit him in the RTÉ studio in Croke Park.

“You should come up to the studio in Croke Park and get a pic with us before the final or after. Get your mum or dad to contact me,” he told her.

Saoirse’s Twitter account, @saoirseasks, has shared her questions to only two other figures: world champion boxer Katie Taylor and her local priest, Fr Sean.

Her questions to Taylor include “are you rich? (I know you are famous)”; “do you think Shane Ross likes photobombing?”; and “would you collect me from school one day?”

Fr Sean is asked “if Jesus rose from the dead can every person do this? Do we need funerals?” and “if God is our father, am I related to everyone in my class? Who is our mother?”

Never stop asking questions, Saoirse.