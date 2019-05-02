Lyon striker Ada Hegerberg is not part of Norway’s squad for the Women’s World Cup in France this summer.

The 23-year-old, who won the inaugural Women’s Ballon d’Or in December, has not played for her country since 2017, having decided to step away from the national team.

And her name was missing from the 23-player list announced by Norway, who are in World Cup Group A along with France, South Korea and Nigeria, on Thursday.

Speaking in December about the Norway set-up, Hegerberg told CNN: “Obviously, I’d love to play for my country.

“I’ve been quite critical, direct with the (Norwegian football) federation (about) what I felt hasn’t been good enough in my career in the national team.

“In the end it was an easy choice for me to move on in my career. I’ve been quite clear with them the whole way.

“It’s not always about the money. It’s about preparing, taking action, professionality, really clear points I’ve put quite directly to them when I made the decision.”

In February, Norway boss Martin Sjogren told BBC World Service: “We tried to solve it, we had meetings, but she decided not to play.

“As a coach, you need to focus on the players who want to be a part of the team and Ada doesn’t.

“We respect that and we have been working hard with the other players and they have been doing a great job.”

