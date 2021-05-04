Sad news for the world of Irish football that former international Alan McLoughlin has passed away from cancer.

McLoughlin made 42 appearances for the Boys in Green, famously scoring the winner against Northern Ireland at Windsor Park that sent Jack Charlton’s men through to USA 94.

53-year-old McLoughlin revealed in March that he was suffering renal cell carcinoma, after initially being diagnosed with a kidney tumor in 2012 that was successfully removed.

His best known club stint was with Portsmouth, where he scored 54 goals in 309 games at Fratton Park between 1992 and 1999.

FAI President Gerry McAnaney said: “Alan will always be remembered for that goal in Belfast 18 years ago, a goal that brought the entire country to its feet.

“He was a great player for Ireland, a fantastic footballing man who coached so many young players and a very proud family man.

“We were lucky to have him as one of our Irish football family and I know I speak on behalf of everyone involved with Irish football when I sympathise with Debbie and his family at this most difficult of times.”