William Porterfield: England Test a chance for Ireland to 'show what we can do'

William Porterfield has urged Ireland to seize their moment in the spotlight when their four-day Test against England begins tomorrow.

It is only Ireland’s third red-ball match since they were given full Test member status two years ago and their first at Lord’s.

England enter the curtain raiser to the Ashes series as overwhelming favourites buoyed by their success in the recent World Cup, for which Ireland failed to qualify.

“It’s disappointing to miss out on the World Cup, it’s not something you get over. But this is an opportunity for us to go out and show what we can do,” Porterfield said.

“It’s right up there, if not the pinnacle, of everything that’s been achieved with Irish cricket.

“Obviously we’ve got a few World Cups under our belts, little things like that, but getting to Test cricket and getting the opportunity to play here at the home of cricket is a pretty special thing.

“It’s 11 guys guys against 11 guys. It’s bat against ball. You take the names out of it and take each delivery as it comes.

“It’s easy saying that and we know we’re playing against some very good players, but it’s a simple process as much as anything

“It’s a mental test as much as anything, there is a lot of county cricket and four-day first-class experience within the side so we have all that to draw on.”

– Press Association