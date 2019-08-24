Wexford Youths striker Rihanna Jarrett has been named in Ireland’s squad for their opening UEFA Women’s Euro 2021 qualifier against Montenegro.

Jarrett has been in good form for the Youths in recent weeks, having just competed in the Women’s Champions League, and will look to secure a place in caretaker manager Tom O’Connor’s starting eleven for the game at Tallaght Stadium on September 3rd.

She’ll have competition up front, however, with Glasgow City’s Clare Shine and Florentia’s Stephanie Roche receiving their first call-ups since 2017 while Tyler Toland and Denise O’Sullivan return to the squad having missed the USA friendly in California earlier this month.

“I’m really looking forward to it. We had a brilliant few days in America, but this is the game we have targeted. We’re looking forward to playing Montenegro” said O’Connor, who takes charge of the side as the FAI continue to search for a successor to Colin Bell.

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (SC Braga), Grace Moloney (Reading)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Louise Quinn (Arsenal), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Claire O’Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Eabha O’Mahony (Cork City)

Midfielders: Tyler Toland (Manchester City), Claire Walsh (Peamount United), Eleanor Ryan-Doyle (Peamount United), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Jess Gargan (Shelbourne)

Forwards: Amber Barrett (FC Köln), Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Rianna Jarrett (Wexford Youths), Heather Payne (Florida State University), Clare Shine (Glasgow City), Stephanie Roche (CF Florentia)

You can catch our interview with Jarrett below.