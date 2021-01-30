Wexford prop Tadgh Furlong makes his much awaited return to competitive rugby this evening, as Leinster face the Scarlets in Wales.

The tighthead hasn’t featured since sustaining a calf injury an Ireland’s Six Nations defeat to England in February, and setbacks have delayed the Campile native’s return for 11 months.

Leo Cullen has handed a forward his first start in a blue jersey in over a year, as his Leinster side continue their hunt of Ulster at the top of Conference A in the Pro 14 with tonight’s trip to Llanelli to face a Scarlets side currently third-from-bottom in Conference B.

Should he get through the game unscathed, Furlong will be immediately thrust back into the Irish setup, as they ramp up preparations for this year’s Six Nations tournament, beginning with another trip to Wales next Sunday week (7th February).