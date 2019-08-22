Wexford’s Tadhg Furlong is one of seven to come back into the Irish pack for this Saturday’s World Cup warm-up match against England, as Joe Schmidt makes 11 changes in total from the side that beat Italy a fortnight ago.

Furlong is set to make his 34th cap at the London venue, but the talk ahead of the game is the test debut of out-half Ross Byrne – the UCD man coming in for only his third cap after a number of injury worries in the position for Schmidt.

The Kiwi has brought Rob Kearney, Bundee Aki, and Jacob Stockdale into the backs, with Munster’s Jean Kleyn the only forward to survive from the game at the Aviva two weeks ago. The returning Cian Healy is set to captain the side against England, in the second of four warm up games ahead of the World Cup in Japan.

Kick-off in Twickenham on Saturday is at 3pm