A Wexford school has produced a stunning 30-point turnaround to win a Leinster B schools semi-final.

The first-year footballers of Enniscorthy CBS couldn’t have expected anything but defeat when they trailed Coláiste Choilm Tullamore by 5-11 to no-score at half-time – a whopping 26-point deficit.

And in a match without a wind to favour either side.

But while Enniscorthy vowed to give everything in the second-half, their opponents took off some of their best players, and the lead began to fall.

By the time Tullamore began to bring their main-men back on, it was too late, and Enniscorthy ran out four-point winners, 11-1 to 6-12 – a total of 34 points to 30.

At the very least, they’ll know nothing is impossible when they go out to play Ashbourne in the final.