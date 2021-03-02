By Robbie Byrne

Wexford jockey Rob James has apologised after video footage had emerged on social media of him sitting on a dead horse.

The Cheltenham Festival-winning amateur jockey and Enniscorthy-native has issued an apology over the clip, which is being investigated by the IHRB.

The footage is from April 2016 and shows James sitting aboard a deceased five-year-old mare on an unidentified gallop.

The video which might be upsetting for some, can be viewed below.

Disgusting behaviour from jockey Rob James #HorseRacing pic.twitter.com/WDTtGrtPWY — AFC GLEN (@AFC_GLEN) March 2, 2021

In a quote released to The Irish Field, James said: “I have become aware of a video circulating of me on social media. I would just like to apologise for my actions which were wholly inappropriate and disrespectful to a lovely five-year-old mare, who unfortunately suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while at exercise earlier that morning, April 30, 2016.”

Beat News has received confirmation from the IHRB that Rob James will not be running at today’s Gowran Park meeting.

Image: Rob James, Cheltenham 2018.