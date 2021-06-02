Photo thanks to Niall McHugh.

Pictured: Wexford Senior Hurler, Lee Chin

By Cillian Doyle.

A new Wexford GAA away jersey was revealed today.

The South East side has partnered up with Zurich Insurance and its new partner Tackle Your Feelings (TYF).

The new @ONeills1918 Wexford GAA away jersey featuring the "Tackle Your Feelings" logo, a positive mental wellbeing programme supported by @Zurich_Irl For more information visit https://t.co/45dhKgkRa2 pic.twitter.com/TmxiEIDJKn — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) June 2, 2021

The Tackle Your Feelings initiative aims to reduce stigma around mental health and provide tools and resources needed by individuals to be more proactive in looking after their emotional wellbeing.

The new navy and golden designed jersey can be seen from this Saturday, June 5th, as Wexford take on Antrim in the Allianz Hurling League Division 1B.

It will be worn by the men’s teams in both football and hurling, at men’s senior and U20 levels and will go on general sale from the end of June.