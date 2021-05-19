Kevin Galvin

The future of Wexford’s involvement in the Allianz National League is in doubt after it was confirmed today two squad members have tested positive for COVID-19.

County Board chairman Michael Martin confirmed to local radio this morning that two players on Davy Fitzgerald’s panel tested positive for the virus.

“We know at the moment there are two players that have tested positive” Martin said earlier today.

“I don’t think we’re overly concerned beyond that at this present time.”

The Yellowbellies are due to face Kilkenny at Nowlan Park on Sunday in the latest round of the league, which has seen them top of Division 1B after wins against Clare and Laois.

Despite the two cases, Martin was confident that the game will go ahead this weekend.

“We would imagine the game would go ahead, obviously we would have to work through all the procedures.”

Procedures for clubs indicate that once cases are established, contact tracing will determine if the rest of Wexford’s squad and management are close or casual contacts of the confirmed cases.

A close contact is anyone that is “spending more than 15 minutes of face-to-face contact within 2 metres of someone who has COVID-19, indoors or outdoors” or anyone “living in the same house or shared accommodation as someone who has COVID-19” as defined by the HSE guidelines.

Any close contact must not take part in any GAA activity until they are medically assessed and cleared to return, as per the GAA guidelines.