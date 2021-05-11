By Cillian Doyle.
Wexford FC has announced that manager Brian O’Sullivan has left the club.
The South East side has endured its worst-ever start to a season, with seven defeats from seven games.
The Wexford club suffered a 5-0 defeat to Cork City in their last game under O’Sullivan at Turners Cross last Friday.
In a statement, the club announced that the first team will be managed by coaching staff within the club ahead of Friday’s trip to Galway United.
