Wexford Camogie have postponed matches after a number of players possibly came into contact with a Covid-19 case.
Wexford Camogie said: “A number of Camogie players were possibly in contact with a person who tested positive for Covid-19.
“In light of this and to ensure the health and safety of all our players and management Wexford Camogie took the decision to postpone a number of matches.
“Wexford Camogie will continue to monitor the situation.”
The games postponed today were HWH Bunclody vs Kilrush, Clone Gales vs Oylegate and the intermediate quarter-final clash between Duffry Rovers and Castletown Liam Mellows.
The Junior C quarter-final between Blackwater and Clone Gaels that was due to take place on Tuesday has also been postponed.
The news comes as GAA clubs continue to face uncertainty over players coming into contact with Covid-19 cases.
Championships in Munster have been severely affected, with outbreaks in clubs in Cork, Limerick and Clare having a bearing on games.
Last, Clare club Cratloe confirmed six players had tested positive for the virus, causing players from Clondegad to self-isolate having played Cratloe previously.
Cratloe’s second round match in the senior hurling championship against Éire Óg has since been postponed.
The county’s senior football championship is also in the second round, with last year’s winners, St Joseph’s Miltown Malbay facing Doonbeg.
Following the reintroduction of lockdown measures in Kildare, Laois and Offaly, all championships in the counties have been put on hold.
The GAA confirmed earlier this week that clubs could return to training, but no matches are permitted to take place for at least two weeks, until Government restrictions are lifted.