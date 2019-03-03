Two Allianz Hurling League games have been postponed due to waterlogged pitch conditions following inspections this afternoon.

Cork’s clash against Tipperary in Division 1A has been called off due to surface water on the Pairc Ui Rinn pitch.

In Division 1B, the top-of-the-table clash between Waterford and Galway at Walsh Park has also been called off due to the weather.

On the pitch, Clare can progress to the quarter-finals of the competition with a win over already-qualified Limerick.

Wexford and reigning champions Kilkenny clash at Innovate Wexford Park.

A view of the pitch at Walsh Park in Waterford today. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

