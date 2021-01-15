Wayne Rooney has retired from playing to become manager of Derby.
At 35, England and Manchester United’s record goalscorer has ended one chapter to start another one.
Starting his career at Everton, he went on to win five Premier League titles, the Champions League, the FA Cup and three League Cups with United – and also captained his country.
Now his impressive spell as Derby caretaker has been turned into a permanent appointment – he’s signed a two and a half year contract at the Championship club.