Seamus Power has won his first PGA Tour title.

The Waterford native beat J.T. Poston on the sixth playoff hole at the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky.

The 34-year-old picks up a cheque for $630,000 and a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour.

The win moves Power up to 113th in the world ranking, 69th place in the FedEx Cup standings, and ensures a place at the PGA Championship, the Tournament of Champions, and Players Championship.

He says it changes everything for his career:

“It’s been a bit of a struggle of a season early and I’ve found a bit of form recently and this changes everything for me – forever now I will be able to say I’m a winner on a PGA tour.”