Seamus Power endured another tough day at the Honda Classic after falling back to 11-over par, meaning he misses the cut in the Honda Classic at Palm Beach Gardens.

Graeme McDowell recovered from a run of three successive bogeys to card a level-par round of 70 and reach the halfway point in two-over par and squeeze into the weekend’s play.

Im Sung-jae shot a second-round six-under-par 64 to hold a share of the lead at the halfway stage.

The South Korean followed up his opening 70 with a round that featured seven birdies and one bogey to head the leaderboard alongside American Keith Mitchell, who went round in 66.

Another American Lucas Glover was a shot further back after a 69, ahead of a group of nine players on four under, including three-time major champion Brooks Koepka, who also carded a 69.

Overnight leader Jhonattan Vegas could only manage a 73, making two double bogeys, as he slipped back to three under, alongside Sergio Garcia.

The likes of 2012 winner Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods are among the star names who have opted to skip the €5.8m tournament.

