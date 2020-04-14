Former Republic of Ireland captain John O’Shea, is among a batch of twenty coaches accepted onto the FAI’s latest UEFA PRO licence course.

The news comes as the Waterford native was named last week as the assistant to the new Ireland under-21 manager Jim Crawford.

Wexford Youths women’s Head Coach Tom Elmes is among the other 20 individuals selected.

Elmes lead the Youths to two FAI Cup titles in 2018 and 2019 as well as a National League title and Shield in 2018.

The Pro Licence is a certificate recognised worldwide, and is the highest coaching certification attainable in Europe.

Another former international Andy Keogh is on the list as well along with former Chelsea goalkeeper Carlo Cudicini.