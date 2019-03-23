John Delaney is stepping down as Chief Executive of the FAI.

The Waterford native is set to take on a new role as Executive Vice President.

Rea Walsh has been appointed interim CEO.

In a statement released this evening, the FAI said: “The new role of Executive Vice-President would be a specific defined role with responsibility for a range of international matters and special projects on behalf of the FAI.

“It is envisaged that the current CEO would step into this new role.

“This would allow Irish football to continue to benefit from his extensive football experience and contacts across Europe and the rest of the world.”

Mr Delaney said: “We are also working on a new centralised international TV deal with UEFA which will be hugely beneficial to the FAI and we are in talks over a centralised TV channel deal which will greatly benefit League of Ireland clubs.”

