Republic of Ireland U21 manager Stephen Kenny has named Waterford midfielder Zack Elbouzedi in his squad for in his squad for the upcoming European Championships qualifers against Armenia and Sweden.

Kenny has also brought in fellow League of Ireland players Danny Mandroiu and Darragh Leahy from Bohemians, and UCD defender Liam Scales.

Southampton striker Michael Obafemi, Stoke defender Nathan Collins, Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher and Bournemouth midfielder Gavin Kilkenny are also included.

17-year-old Spurs player Troy Parrott will also join the squad, while having impressed with the under-19s this summer, there’s a first call-up for new Celtic signing Jonathan Afolabi.

Stephen Kenny’s side face two crucial qualifiers as they welcome Armenia to Tallaght Stadium on Friday, September 6, with kick-off at 8pm, before they travel to Kalmar to face Sweden on Tuesday, September 10, with kick-off at 5.30pm (6.30pm local time).

Republic of Ireland U-21 Squad

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Manchester City)

Defenders: Danny McNamara (Newport County, on loan from Millwall), Lee O’Connor (Manchester United), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Conor Masterson (QPR), Darragh Leahy (Bohemians), Nathan Collins (Stoke City), Liam Scales (UCD AFC)

Centre Midfielders: Jayson Molumby (Millwall, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Jason Knight (Derby County), Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Jake Doyle-Hayes (Cheltenham Town, on loan from Aston Villa).

Attacking Midfielders: Jack Taylor (Barnet), Dan Mandroiu (Bohemians), Gavin Kilkenny (AFC Bournemouth), Zack Elbouzedi (Waterford).

Forwards: Adam Idah (Norwich City), Jonathan Afolabi (Celtic), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Michael Obafemi (Southampton), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur).