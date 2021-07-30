Waterford is waking up to more good news from their Olympian Thomas Barr, who has progressed to the semi-finals of the 400 metre hurdles.

The 2016 finalist in Rio ran a time of 49.02 seconds to finish second in his heat, automatically securing the Dunmore East man a spot in the semi-finals, where he’s one run away from repeating his final placing.

Barr finished less than half a second behind Karsten Warholm of Norway, while Italy’s Alessandro Sibilio and Luke Campbell of Germany also progressed automatically from the heat as the top four finishers.

Barr outperformed all expectations in just missing out on Olympic bronze five years ago, and has been running well in the build-up to the games in Tokyo.

Safely through to Sunday’s semi finals, still all to play for! It’s going to be tough to progress from the semis, but forward to leaving it all on the track and seeing where it lands me! Thank you everyone who set alarms and sent on messages of support! Ye are fair sound ❤️☘️ — Thomas Barr (@TomBarr247) July 30, 2021

It’s as Team Ireland has guaranteed another medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Aidan Walsh advanced to the men’s welterweight semi-final overnight and has guaranteed at least a bronze.

The Belfast boxer will now fight Pat McCormack of Britain in the next round.

It brings Ireland’s medal haul to one gold and at least two bronze.