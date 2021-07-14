Kevin Galvin

Both Waterford FC and Wexford FC have learned who they will face in the first round of the FAI Cup, after the draw was made yesterday evening.

It marks the beginning of the 2021 edition of the cup, won last year by Dundalk after defeating Shamrock Rovers in extra time at the Aviva Stadium.

The Blues – who were knocked out of last year’s cup by the Lilywhites – have a long trip to Athlone to contend with to face First Division side Athlone Town.

Wexford FC meanwhile may fancy their chances, as they were drawn at home to Cabinteely, who they beat 2-0 earlier this year in their only victory of the 2021 First Division season thus far.

FAI Cup | First Round Draw The complete first round draw is available below 👇 Dates and kick-off times will be confirmed in due course with all matches set to take place the week ending Sunday, July 25 📅#LOI | #FAICup pic.twitter.com/qvUueAdcWy — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) July 13, 2021

The Ferrycarrig outfit haven’t had the best run of form in the cup in their history, while the Blues will look to recapture the last title they won in 1980.

Kevin was speaking to one of the heroes of that cup win, Sid Wallace, on last week’s SportsBeat Xtra.

The ties are due to take place in the week ending Sunday, July 25.