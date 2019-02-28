Waterford hurlers have won their battle to host Munster Championship games at Walsh Park this summer.

The CCC of the Munster Council today confirmed that both the Déise’s home games in the 2019 round-robin series – the matches against Clare on May 12th and Limerick on June 2 – will go ahead at their home venue.

Waterford were unable to play home games at Walsh Park last season after their base was not deemed to be of the required standard for such high-profile games.

But today officers of the Munster Council and Waterford County Board met to discuss the use of the venue.

Following the meeting, it was confirmed that the capacity for both games will be set at 11,000.

Waterford County Board Chairman, Paddy Joe Ryan said: “We are delighted to be playing our home games in Walsh Park on May 12th and June 2nd. Due to a structural issue at the ground in 2018, which

significantly reduced the capacity, we didn’t play Senior Hurling Championship games at the ground.

“However, this issue has since been resolved and the capacity set at 11,000.

These games will be a big boost for the county and local businesses and we look forward to welcoming the supporters of Clare and Limerick to Waterford City.

“We are embarking on a redevelopment of the ground, which will bring the capacity to 15,500, including 9,000 seats.”

Munster Council Chairman, Liam Lenihan added: “Today’s decision confirms that all of the competing counties in the 2019 Munster Senior Hurling Championship will have two home games. We look forward to working with Waterford County Board to ensure the smooth running of both fixtures scheduled at the Waterford City venue”.

Share it:













Don't Miss