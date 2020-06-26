Waterford will face old foes Cork in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship semi-final, after the draw for the 2020 Championship.

December 13th will see this year’s All-Ireland final at what will be a wintery Croke Park, but inter-county players across the province will now know who to prepare for in their opening game.

This year’s Munster hurling championship ditches the round-robin format, instead going back to a straight knockout, with the backdoor system compromising of qualifiers and an All-Ireland quarter-final.

Good news for both South-East sides that neither will play in the Munster quarter-final, that instead will be a Shannon rivalry between Limerick and Clare.

Tipperary are set to face the winners of that one, alognside the Cork – Waterford clash, which will be played on Halloween and November 1st.

The draws for the 2020 Electric Ireland Munster Minor Hurling & Football Championships will take place on Monday evening next.

On the Leinster side, Kilkenny will face the winners of Laois and Dublin in the semis, while Wexford take on Galway in the other semi-final.

The Draw for the 2020 Leinster Senior Hurling Championship.#GAABelong pic.twitter.com/lkfGQGsL7k — Leinster GAA (@gaaleinster) June 26, 2020

Meanwhile the football championship sees Wexford face Wicklow and Carlow take on Offaly in the opening round.

Paul Galvin’s side would face Meath in the next round should they progress, while Carlow’s reward for beating the Faithful would be a tough clash against Kildare in the quarter-final.