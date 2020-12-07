Waterford have had their appeal against a decision on player eligibility dismissed by the FAI Appeals Committee.

The Blues made the appeal to the FAI after Shane McEleney of Finn Harps was allowed to play the final game of the season.

The Harps defender was due to serve a suspension in the second week of November but the FAI ruled he could play due to matches being brought forward by a week.

The committee’s decision means that Waterford’s 1-nil defeat to Harps that week stands, and there will be no alteration to the final league placings.