Despite qualifying for the competition for the first time in their history, Waterford FC has decided to withdraw from the UEFA Youth League, due to the ongoing COVID pandemic and ongoing restrictions in Ireland.

Due to the current Level 5 restrictions, the club has been unable to train ahead of the competition and won’t be able to travel to Sweden. The FAI and Waterford FC worked with the relevant authorities to find a solution but unfortunately, the decision has been taken to withdraw from the competition.

“It is our foremost regret to have to make this decision, especially for our young players,” said Waterford Operations Manager Tony Burke.

“The club, working with the FAI, tried our utmost to try and find a way to compete in the competition but the travel restrictions and the inability to train and play made it impossible.

“Despite our disappointment, we fully understand that the health and well-being of our players and staff along with their families must take precedence over all other concerns during this dreadful pandemic.”