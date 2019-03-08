Congratulations to Waterford boxer Dylan Moran who has been announced as the February South East Sports Star.

The Kilmacthomas native brought his professional record to 9-0 after overcoming Oscar Amador at York Hall in February.

His eyes are now set on the ‘Clash of the Titans’ at the National Stadium on 30th March after his New York fight, scheduled for 9th March had fallen through.

Moran has become one of the most talked about boxers in the last year after ending 2018 with wins in Ireland, England and Mexico.

The Deise man is ranked as number 1 welterweight in Ireland and among the best lb for lb.

Headlining a Waterford homecoming title fight is the dream for the ‘Real Deal’, something he plans for in 2019.

The full match was broadcast live on Facebook and can be watched below.

Posted by Dylan Moran Pro Boxer on Saturday, February 2, 2019

