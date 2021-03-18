Waterford GAA have added their voice to growing calls to reinstate the GAA Player Injury Fund for the 2021 season.

With the Gaelic Athletic Association reporting a deficit of over €34 million last year, due to reduced income due to COVID-19 restrictions, cost-cutting measures have had to take place, with further uncertainty about the possibility of an attended intercounty championship this year.

One of those measures is the ‘pausing’ of the player injury fund which, since 1929, has compensated players who have been forced out of work due to injuries sustained while playing our national sports.

However, the fund has run at a loss for the last number of years, with GAA Finance Director Ger Mulryan saying at the most recent congress this pause will save the association €1.3 million.

However players who were entitled up to up to €300 per week for a maximum of 26 weeks are now left with no compensation.

A statement, issued by the Waterford County board says that they have “written to Croke Park requesting that the item be included on the agenda for the Central Council meeting on March 20th seeking the full restoration of the Loss of Wages”

The statement adds that the county board “appreciate that the GAA finances at national level are in a challenging position, but are hopeful that a resolution on this matter can be found prior to the resumption of any playing activity.”