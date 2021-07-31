Kevin Galvin

Waterford are into next weekend’s All-Ireland Hurling semi-finals after a breakneck 4-28 to 2-27 win over Munster rivals Tipperary.

Goals from Austin Gleeson, Stephen Bennett, Dessie Hutchinson and a late insurance score by Neil Montgomery raised the green flag for Liam Cahill’s side on Leeside.

More good news for Déise fans is that 24,000 will be able to attend the game next weekend, while 40,000 people will be heading to the final at the end of the month.

The government made the announcement yesterday, as part of the easing of restrictions.

Beaten Leinster finalists Dublin take on Cork in the second quarter-final at Semple Stadium from 7pm.

If the Rebels win that it means Waterford will face Limerick on Saturday evening at 5.30pm

While a Dublin win means a repeat of last year’s semi-final between the Déise and Brian Cody’s Kilkenny side, which saw an incredible Waterford comeback seal their place in an All-Ireland final.