It’s a busy night in the SSE Airtricity League.

Waterford FC will look to build on their win against Longford when they welcome Dundalk to the RSC for a 7:45 kick-off.

Cian Kavanagh, and Oscar Brennan, remain injured for the Blues, while it remains to be seen if veteran goalkeeper Brian Murphy will return back to the squad.

However, no team news has yet emerged from the RSC, where once again there was no pre-match press conference, as per custom with other sides.

Elsewhere leaders St Pat’s against Longford is one of two early starts at quarter-to-six: Sligo Rovers are away to Drogheda at the same time.

Shamrock Rovers’ trip to Finn Harps, and Bohs against Derry both get underway at quarter-to-eight.

In the First Division, Wexford FC are at home to UCD at quarter-to-eight, with the south east side still chasing their first points of the season.

Five defeats in five games and just two goals scored doesn’t spell good news for Brian O’Sullivan’s side, who face a Student outfit currently occupying second in the table.

The Ferrycarrig Park outfit will be looking to gain some momentum before facing second-from-bottom Cork City next week at Turner’s Cross.

Elsewhere in the division, leaders Athlone host Cabinteely, Shelbourne play Treaty United, and Bray Wanders entertain Cork City.