Katie Taylor, the undisputed lightweight world champion, has returned home to Ireland.

Huge crowds greeted the Bray native as she flew into Dublin Airport following her fight in Madison Square Garden in New York.

Taylor defeated Delfine Persoon by a razor-thin majority decision to leave her record at 14-0.

She returns to Ireland having unified the WBC, IBF, WBA, WBO and Ring Magazine lightweight titles.

More to follow…