After a strange turn of events this afternoon at Elland Road, Leeds United decided to let Aston Villa score a goal.

The goal for Villa, came following a controversial Leeds goal for Mateusz Klich.

Klich scored while Aston Villa player Johnathon Kodija was down in midfield and his fellow teammates stopped thinking the ball was about to be put out of play.

Following the goal came a huge row where Villa’s Anwar El-Ghazi received a red card.

Leeds then allowed Villa equalise, with a final score of 1-1 at Elland road.

Here’s how it happened:

MINUTES OF MAYHEM ⚽️ Klich

🥊 Fight

🔴 El Ghazi

⚽️ Adomah (but not if Jansson can help it 🤚) 😳 Terry vs Bielsa? It was absolute chaos at Elland Road! Have you ever seen anything like that before? More: https://t.co/KqbZ3gZyO9 pic.twitter.com/9Y257vWT0l — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 28, 2019

The sides may meet again in next month’s play-off final.

Photo Credit: Clint Hughes- Irish Times