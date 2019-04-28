After a strange turn of events this afternoon at Elland Road, Leeds United decided to let Aston Villa score a goal.

The goal for Villa, came following a controversial Leeds goal for Mateusz Klich.

Klich scored while Aston Villa player Johnathon Kodija was down in midfield and his fellow teammates stopped thinking the ball was about to be put out of play.

Following the goal came a huge row where Villa’s Anwar El-Ghazi received a red card.

Leeds then allowed Villa equalise, with a final score of  1-1 at Elland road.

Here’s how it happened:

The sides may meet again in next month’s play-off final.

Photo Credit: Clint Hughes- Irish Times

