Shane Long has broken the record for the fastest goal scored in Premier League history, scoring after just seven seconds.

Watford kicked off against Southampton this evening and the Ireland striker raced after the ball, charging down a pass from the Watford centre-half.

And the Saint wasted little time in picking up the loose ball, showing superb composure to lift the ball over the Watford keeper and into the net.

⏱ – 6 SECONDS! Shane Long has just scored the quickest EVER goal in @premierleague history! 😳🔥

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 23, 2019

It has been a fine month for Long, with the striker enjoying a fruitful spell.

Having only scored once all season in the league before April, the Tipperary native now has four goals to his name.

At the start of the month, Long scored his 50th Premier League goal against Liverpool, making him just the fourth Irish player to reach the milestone.

He hit another in the 3-1 win over Wolves, before stunning Watford this evening with his record-breaking strike.

Former Tottenham captain Ledley King held the previous record, scoring after just 10 seconds in 2000 against Bradford.