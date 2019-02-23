Tipperary’s Mark Kehoe made a big mark on the national stage with an incredible piece of skill hitting a wonder goal which put UCC on their way to an impressive 2-21 to 0-13 win over Mary I in the Fitzgibbon Cup final.

The strike, early in yesterday’s final at WIT, gave the Leeside college the lead in a game where they pushed on the impressive victory.

Keogh would score 1-4 as he helped UCC to a remarkable 39th Fitzgibbon Cup title.

Yesterday’s win secured the college the ‘double’ – as their footballers claimed Sigerson Cup glory earlier this week.

Share it:













Don't Miss