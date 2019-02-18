Ian Keatley’s London Irish debut got off to a dream start before being forced off the field through injury.

Keatley joined former Ireland duo Declan Kidney and Les Kiss at the English Championship leaders last month on a short-term contract to provide injury cover at out-half.

He got his chance to impress with his first start of the season at home to Coventry and wasted no time in dashing through a gap for a second-minute try.

“I’d love to know the odds of that, first touch, first try for Irish,” said his fellow tryscorer and Dublin-native Brendan Macken.

“Fair play to Keats. It’s great to have him over here for a couple of months before he heads off to Italy.

“He’s played for Munster over 180 times so he’ll add some wealth of experience to us.”

However, a collision with Coventry full-back David Halaifonua brought his game to an end after 26 minutes of play. Keatley walked off to a standing ovation from the fans.

“He’s been good all week. Over the last two or three weeks, he’s worked himself into the system,” said Kiss.

“That’s why you need cover in those positions, good players, and he did a really good job while he was on there.

“It’s great to see him going well and unfortunate that he got an injury and had to come off.”

Keatley will join Italian club Benetton Treviso at the end of the season.

