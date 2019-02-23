The League of Ireland First Division kicked off last night and already we have had a contender for goal of the season.

Just four minutes into the new campaign, Galway United opened the scoring against Shelbourne – with 17-year-old Colin Kelly lobbing the ‘keeper with a superb strike from all of 40 yards out.

The strike was in vain, however, as the Dublin side emerged 3-2 winners at Eamonn Deacy Park with a Ciaran Kilduff brace either side of Karl Moore’s goal, giving Shels the comeback win.

Elsewhere in the First Division, there were wins for Bray, Athlone and Drogheda while Limerick and Longford played out a scoreless draw.

