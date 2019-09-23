Jonathan Davies celebrates with team-mates Liam Williams (left) and Dan Biggar. David Davies/PA Wire

Wales got their Rugby World Cup campaign off to a winning start as Warren Gatland’s side beat Georgia 43-14 in their opening Pool D fixture.

Having secured the bonus point before half-time, Gatland emptied his bench in the second half as eyes turned to their remaining group fixtures. Wales face Australia next Sunday in a game that will likely decide who tops the group.

Jonathan Davies, Justin Tipuric and Josh Adams all opened their try scoring accounts for the competition before Liam Williams crossed the try-line to secure all five points on the stroke of half-time.

Georgia did mount a comeback in the second half after failing to make a dent on the scoreboard in the opening 40 minutes, Shalva Mamukashvili scoring in the 43rd minute. Tomow Williams answered back for Wales before Georgia scored their second try of the day through Levan Chilachava.

The game was already beyond the Georgians when George North ran in with Wales’ sixth try of the game to finish the match off.

You can see all the match info in the below interactive graphic.

