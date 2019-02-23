Wales 21 England 13

Wales have beaten England 21-13 in their Guinness Six Nations match in Cardiff.

It was their 12th successive win, setting an all-time national record, breaking the previous best sequence that had stood for 109 years.

Wales full-back Williams was named man-of-the-match and he felt that the home side had negated England’s much-vaunted kicking game.

“Last week when they played France they kicked quite a lot of ball,” Williams told BBC One.

“We’ve been working hard this week on the back three, we’re just happy to be diffusing those bombs.

“We’ve always known that we are a great team, we didn’t play well in the first two games. But we’ve worked hard this week and we dug deep.”

Wales defensively switched off at a ruck, and England flanker Tom Curry surged clear under no defensive pressure to break Wales full-back Liam Williams’ tackle and touch down, with Farrell converting to give his side a 10-3 advantage.

Wales tried to fight their way back into the contest, with wing George North receiving plenty of possession, but England’s defence impressively kept its shape.

Anscombe grew into the contest, mixing and matching his kicking game impressively, yet England’s world-class defensive line speed meant that Wales often took one step forward and two back.

England were also patient in attack, not forcing anything, and they finished a fast and furious opening 40 minutes inside Wales’ 22, as they closed out a seven-point interval advantage.

Anscombe kicked a second successful penalty, though, cutting England’s advantage to four points after 53 minutes.

And England prop Kyle Sinckler, who conceded the penalty from which Anscombe cut the gap, then infringed again, and Anscombe completed his penalty hat-trick after 56 minutes.

It also proved to be Sinckler’s last part in the action, as he was taken off and replaced by Exeter prop Harry Williams.

Wales were well and truly back in it, capitalising on an escalating England penalty count, but Parkes was then penalised for not releasing possession after being tackled and Farrell kicked the three points for a 13-9 lead after 63 minutes, as Dan Biggar replaced Anscombe.

Wales went ahead for the first time with 12 minutes left.

Their forwards went through phase after phase, and when possession was eventually moved wide, North cut a telling angle, England could not escape and Hill crashed over for a superb try.

Biggar converted to put Wales 16-13 in front, and England’s Grand Slam hopes were suddenly under enormous threat of disappearing.

And Wales then claimed another try to seal the deal, with Biggar’s kick being knocked up into the air by wing Josh Adams, who then caught the ball and out-jumped Daly to score as Wales claimed a remarkable 21-13 victory.

– Press Associaton

