It’s time to vote for the Beat 102-103 South East Sports Star for 2019!

All year, we’ve been rewarding the top sporting talent in the region but only one can take the top prize at our annual awards ceremony at the Set Theatre, Kilkenny. Our special guest this year is former world snooker champion Ken Doherty.

The following were all monthly award recipients in 2019. Who do you think should be crowned the overall winner this year? Along with our panel of judges, the public vote counts for 25% of the overall vote.

January: Loreto College Wexford

Loreto Wexford got 2019 off to the perfect start in January.

The school won a first ever senior colleges A camogie title.

A 4-9 to 1-9 win over Loreto Kilkenny sparked celebrations for students and staff alike!

February: Dylan Moran

Boxer Dylan Moran was named South East Sports Star for February.

The Waterford native continued his impressive pro record with a win against Oscar Amador in the UK.

Dylan has since gone on to record a 12 and 1 record in the professional ranks.

March: Ballyhale Shamrocks

Ballyhale Shamrocks celebrated All Ireland success on Saint Patrick’s Day.

The Kilkenny club ran out 2-28 to 2-11 winners against St Thomas’ of Galway at Croke Park.

It was their third All Ireland win of the decade and seventh overall.

April: Shane Long

April was quite a month for Southampton striker Shane Long.

The Tipperary native scored four goals in five games for the Saints, including the fastest ever Premier League goal – after just 7.6 seconds in the game against Watford.

Long remains an integral part of a resurgent Southampton side this season.

May: Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe played a starring role in Ireland’s World Rugby Sevens series in 2019.

The Tipperary native was the top try scorer in the 2018-19 season, with 35 tries in 33 games.

Unsurprisingly, Amee-Leigh was later named in the Team of the Year.

June: Wexford Senior/Minor Hurlers

June 30th 2019 – a day Wexford hurling fans won’t forget.

Both minor and senior teams brought home the silverware after Leinster final wins against Kilkenny.

The minors ended a 34-year famine with a 3-14 to 3-10 win before the seniors made it double delight with a 1-23 to 0-23 win.

July: Michelle O’Neill

2019 was the year Wexford native Michelle O’Neill confirmed her status as one of football’s top officials.

She was assistant referee for the Women’s World Cup final between the USA and the Netherlands in France in July.

Then in August, Michelle was part of the first all-female line-up of officials for a major men’s European final as Liverpool played Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup in Istanbul.

August: Tipperary Senior Hurlers

Tipperary’s senior hurlers took the sport’s top prize in August.

Under returning manager Liam Sheedy, the Premier County won a 28th All Ireland title.

A convincing 3-25 to 0-20 win against Kilkenny was the latest chapter of one of the fiercest rivalries of the decade.

September: Ken Cottrell and Mark Murphy

Ken Cottrell and Mark Murphy were part of the Ireland racquetball team which took top honours at the European Championships in September.

Between them, the Kilkenny duo brought home two gold and three silver medals across team, singles and doubles action, confirming Ireland’s status as a dominant force in the sport.

October: Waterford FC Under 19s

Waterford FC’s under 19s celebrated league success in October.

The club’s young guns won the title decider against Galway at Eamonn Deacy Park.

A 3-1 win saw them lift the trophy to cap a tremendous season which must give every Blues fan hope for the future.

November: St Mullins Senior Hurlers

It was quite a year for St Mullins senior hurlers.

The Carlow side progressed to the Leinster senior final for the first time in their history, confirming the county’s rise as an emerging force in the sport.

The Croke Park experience will no doubt inspire a hunger for more days like it in years to come.

December Wildcard: Rianna Jarrett

Rianna Jarrett has been one of the biggest names in Irish women’s soccer for a number of years.

In 2019, the Wexford Youths striker added to an already-impressive list of accolades, finishing top scorer in the women’s National League before picking up another Player of the Season award.

An FAI Cup winners medal and a first senior international goal for Ireland made sure it was another season to remember.

