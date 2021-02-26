The eighth edition of the Wings for Life World Run will take place on May 9th this year.

Registration for the virtual charity event has now opened and people can enter to take part here.

Being fast is worthwhile by the way, with the first 10,000 registered participants receiving an official Wings for Life World Run shirt.

“We’re delighted to confirm the Wings for Life World Run 2021 so far ahead of time,” said Colin Jackson, a former Olympic medalist in the 110m hurdles.

“Thanks to our app, we’re going to be completely independent of the newest developments. So for us, a virtual run isn’t new territory at all.”

Since 2014, the Wings for Life World Run community has been running together every year in May for those who can’t.

The runners and wheelchair users will be supporting the Wings for Life Foundation with their entry fees.

Their goal is to make spinal cord injury curable. And the movement has been getting bigger every year.

So far, a grand total of 700,000 participants from 195 nations have registered for the runs and they have run a total of 7 million kilometres while raising almost 30 million euros to Wings for Life through their entry fees and donations.

“The support we receive is just phenomenal. The Wings for Life World Run is an important event for our foundation.

In these times of isolation, we’re delighted to unite people all around the world again in 2021 to run together for the good cause,” says Anita Gerhardter, CEO Wings for Life Foundation.

In the Wings for Life World Run, all runners and wheelchair users start at exactly the same time at 11 a.m. UTC. So in Berlin, the run will start at 1 pm. In Tokyo, it is 10 pm and in New York, it is 7 am. Another special feature: You run as long as you can. And not towards a predetermined finish line. How does that work? 30 minutes after the starting gun is fired, a Catcher Car starts moving and chasing down the participants. It gradually picks up speed and catches one participant after another participant until the winner is left standing alone. For those caught by the Catcher Car, the race is then successfully completed. In 2020 the global winner was able to run a total of 69.92 kilometres or 4 hours and 12 minutes before getting caught.

However, it doesn’t matter if you plan to run 5 kilometres, 10 kilometres, a half marathon, marathon or even further: Many runners and wheelchair users rise above themselves to new heights thanks to the special format.

Many end up setting personal best performances. But that’s not what counts the most: everyone is a finisher at the Wings for Life World Run. And the starting field is more colourful than in almost any other run. It ranges from world-class athletes to rank beginners, from 18-year-olds to some others well over 80-year-olds, from runners to wheelchair riders: they are all out there on the track together for a good cause.

That aspect may be what motivates such a large number of participants to take part with such joy year after year – along with the fact that 100% of all entry fees are devoted to spinal cord research.

