Illusionist Uri Geller has offered to help Mayo end their ‘curse’ and win the All-Ireland football title.

Last weekend, Mayo claimed their first national title in 18 years when they beat Kerry in the league decider.

Now manager James Horan, who is in the first year of his second stint at the helm in Mayo, will be hoping to push on and jump the final hurdle.

Since 2012, Mayo have appeared in four All-Ireland football finals but have yet to taste victory.

In fact, it was 1951 when The Westerners last lifted Sam Maguire and the year the infamous ‘curse’ began.

The story goes that the celebrating 1951 team was returning to Ballina and passed a funeral in Foxfort.

After failing to pay proper respect, the priest cursed them to never win an All-Ireland title until every member of the 1951 team had passed away.

Now the famous spoon bender has said he can to help them lift the curse.

Geller said he does not believe in curses but said there must be a “dark energy” around Mayo and that footballers are “superstitious”.

Geller said he could teach Horan a few tricks to get the Mayo team to win the All-Ireland.

“James I’m talking to you straight…you have nothing to lose,” Geller said. “Fly to see me. I’ll invite you to my home. I’ll teach you a few amazing techniques of mind power.

“You show that energy, you show what I thought you to the players and you’re going to start winning.

“You have nothing to lose.”

Recently, Geller has said he will use his powers to stop Brexit.

In an open letter to the UK Prime Minister, the Israeli-British TV personality said he felt “psychically and very strongly” that most British people were anti-Brexit and vowed to stop the process “telepathically”.

Share it:













Don't Miss