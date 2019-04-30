Un de Sceaux has upset the odds to claim the feature race on the opening day of the Punchestown Festival – the BoyleSports Champion Chase.

The win was the 10th Grade One of the 11-year-old’s career.

Jockey Paul Townend celebrates winning the BoyleSports Champion Steeplechase on Un De Sceaux at Punchestown. Pic: Sportsfile

The popular veteran was a brilliant winner of the two-mile contest last season and had run just twice since – giving Altior a real race in the Tingle Creek at Sandown before finishing fifth in the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham.

It was a one-two for trainer Willie Mullins, with odds-on favourite Min four lengths back under Ruby Walsh.

The 8-13 favourite couldn’t match Un de Sceaux’s intensity from the front and the now 23-time winner made it back-to-back wins in the Punchestown Grade 1 prize.

Un De Sceaux was soon bowling along at the head of affairs under Paul Townend, with Min always his closest pursuer in the hands of Ruby Walsh.

Min attempted to close the gap leaving the back straight, but was untidy at the fence before the home turn and it was soon obvious he would struggle to get on terms – with Un De Sceaux showing no signs of stopping.

The 11-year-old safely negotiated the final two fences and was ultimately well on top as he passed the post four lengths to the good.

The sky blue and orange scarves of the O’Connell family were to the fore in the celebrations, with the 11-4 shot running out a clear-cut four-length winner.

Earlier, Mullins and Walsh combined for victory in the opening Grade One, with Klassical Dream winning the Herald Champion Novice Hurdle at a price of 11-2.