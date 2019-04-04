Ulster have announced their starting XV to take on Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun Stadium on Friday.

Luke Marshall will make his first start since returning from injury. He is named at outside-centre after making a try-scoring cameo off the bench against Leinster last weekend.

Luke Marshall scores against Leinster.

He joins Stuart McCloskey in the Ulster midfield, with Rob Lyttle, Jacob Stockdale and academy star Michael Lowry in the back three.

John Cooney and Billy Burns start as halfbacks.

Rob Herring, Ulster’s top try scorer in the Pro14, packs down with Eric O’Sullivan and Marty Moore in the front row.

Alan O’Connor captains the side from the second-row in Rory Best’s absence and is joined by Kieran Treadwell.

Sean Reidy, who made his 100th Ulster appearance on Saturday, starts at blindside flanker, with Jordi Murphy and Marcell Coetzee named as the other loose forwards.

Ulster team to play Glasgow: M Lowry, R Lyttle, L Marshall, S McCloskey, J Stockdale, B Burns, J Cooney; E O’Sullivan, R Herring, M Moore, A O’Connor (Capt), K Treadwell, S Reidy, J Murphy, M Coetzee.

Replacements: J Andrew, A Warwick, T O’Toole, I Nagle, M Rea, D Shanahan, D Cave, A Kernohan.

