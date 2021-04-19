By Joleen Murphy

UEFA has green-lit a radical overhaul of the Champions League from 2024.

The tournament will be expanded to 36 teams and played using a Swiss model where every team is guaranteed 10 games.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says it protects the European game from a tiny, self-selected cartel.

He’s threatened clubs and players associated with the breakaway Super League with bans.

The breakaway league has reportedly already informed UEFA and FIFA they’ve begun legal action of their own to fend off such blockades.

Meanwhile, two European Cup winners have revealed they’ve spurned invitations to join the league.

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans Joachim Watzke has rejected the plan.

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says the club had no involvement in the Super League’s creation.

Their name was not among the founding dozen last night.

Rummenigge has joined his counterparts at Borussia Dortmund and Porto in distancing themselves from the project.

While Porto president Pinto da Costa says it goes it against the rules and principles of the European Union and UEFA.