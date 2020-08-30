When Tommy Comerford and Michael Walsh woke up this morning, the sunrise across Kilkenny City was on both of their horizons.

However, come 3pm this afternoon, the pair will both be on the sidelines, at opposite ends of the South-East.

For Ballinkill manager Comerford, it’s destination Netwatch Cullen Park, for the County Senior Hurling Championship final on the banks of the Barrow.

While Walsh will be Suirside, in a stadium that may bear the same name, but won’t be nearly as familiar for Passage as their opponents come this time of year.

Both men face mammoth tasks this afternoon’s showpiece events, trying to claim their county titles as rank outsiders.

For Ballinkillen, it’s been 16 years since the Carlow County final has beckoned, made even sweeter having been removed – and then reinstated – into last year’s championship as part of a fixtures controversy.

And for Tommy Comerford, it’s brought joy on what’s been the most trying of summers.

“You see the bunting going up, the flags going up, the smiles on the lads’ faces, the buzz around the place.

“It’s a great feeling, the first time in 16 years, Ballinkillen is absolutely buzzing.

“You’d imagine some fans could have been there with some restirctions; masks being worn, especially in an outdoor setting. But it is what it is.”

Passage have beaten their personal Goliath – Ballygunner – in a county final, albeit seven years ago, with this afternoon’s encounter marking the third meeting of the two sides in seven years.

The Gunners haven’t lost a game in 37 matches at county level, and have already hammered the seaside club 2-20 to 15 points, and Walsh

“We’ve got some terrible heavy beatings from them over the years, but it was good we got game time into guys that weren’t around.

“These fellas will take it whatever way it comes, we’ll just bring what we can and see what happens”

