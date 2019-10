Waterford legend Michael ‘Brick’ Walsh has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling.

Walsh, who played 75 Championship matches since making his debut in 2003 has been a key player for the Déise over the years.

Since news of his retirement came out, the tributes have been pouring in.

Waterford will also have to plan for the 2020 season without Noel Connors and Maurice Shanahan after the pair were dropped by new manager Liam Cahill.