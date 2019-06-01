Katie Taylor can become the first ever Irish boxer to be the undisputed champion in their division tonight.

The WBA, IBF and WBO lightweight champion will be aiming to add the WBC belt to her collection as she faces Belgium Delfine Persoon at Madison Square Garden.

The Olympic gold medallist will become Ireland’s first unified world champion in the modern era, and the world’s seventh, male or female, if she wins tonight.

The bout is on the undercard of the Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr bout with Katie taking to the ring at around 4am Irish Time.

Of her 44 professional fights Persoon has only been beaten once while Taylor is unbeaten since turning Pro in 2016.

Both Taylor and Persoon made weight last night, Persoon on 130.6lbs and Taylor with 134.6lbs, a half a pound under the limit.

https://twitter.com/MatchroomBoxing/status/1134555513255936000

Katie Taylor will be third-last on the Anthony Joshua-headlined Matchroom bill in the early hours of Sunday morning (Irish time).

