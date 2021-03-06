Clonmel middle-distance runner Sean Tobin clocked a personal best in advancing from his heats at the European Indoor Championships.

Tipperary’s Tobin’s ran a lifetime best in finishing fifth in his 3,000 metres heat this morning and qualified for tomorrow’s final as one of the fastest losers.

Limerick sprinter Sarah Lavin also registered a personal best 8-point-zero-six seconds in placing third in her heat and she’ll have a semi-final on Sunday afternoon.

Nadia Power has her women’s 800-metres semi-final later while Mark English and Cian McPhillips are in men’s semis.

While all eyes will be on WIT-based sprinter Phil Healy, who goes in the 400-metres final at twenty-past-seven Irish time this evening.