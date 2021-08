Fergal Horgan will take charge of this year’s All Ireland hurling final.

The Tipperary native will be taking charge of his third final in five years.

The four umpires on the day are also all from the Premier county, with John Ryan of Cashel King Cormacs and the Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams trio of Alan Horgan, Mick Butler and Sean Bradshaw.

Limerick will be defending the Liam McCarthy trophy against Cork at Croke Park on August 22nd.