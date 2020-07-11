A top Tipperary race driver has said the Formula Female programme is essential to encourage more Irish women into motorsport.

Nenagh’s Nicole Drought follows in the footsteps of the famous Rosemary Smith, an extremely succesful rally driver of the 20th Century.

The initiative is designed to give young females an insight into the world of Motorsport, whether its competing as a driver or undertaking a career through STEM.

Something which Drought, an ambassador with the programme, is delighted to be associated with.

“Growing up, people always ask who was your female idol in motorsport, and the only person I knew was Rosemary Smith, she’s fantastic and well known in Irleand and abroad.

“But outside of that, I didn’t really know any females, I didn’t have anyone to look up to that was female.

“There are a lot more girls coming through, even in karting in Ireland. You have Alex Coby, Roisín Sweeney, Ellen Donnelly who are asbolutely fantastic drivers.”

“So I think this is massively important, number one, to show our young girls that they can have role models in the sport. But number two, just to raise the awareness.”

Number one is what Drought will be targeting this weekend, as the 2020 Britcar Endurance Championshp gets underway in this weekend at Croft in the UK.

Our qualifying session was rad flagged due to apex kerb damaged but we've been allowed a second session from 12:15 @Croft_Circuit @OfficialBARCHQ @DunlopMSport pic.twitter.com/U082NW86Q7 — Britcar Endurance (@BritcarNews) July 11, 2020

Drought was speaking exclusively on SportsBeat Xtra ahead of her debut in the series, and Kevin also heard from St Mary’s Rosslare clubman Larry Morrissey, who’s currently working to integrate and better the lives of people in Direct Provision through the club.

You can listen to the episode in full below.